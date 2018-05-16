Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA’s index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on housing starts and permits for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on industrial production for April will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S.is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will speak at 6:30 p.m. ET.
