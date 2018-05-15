7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMMY) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $9 million, beating estimates by $2 million.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 24 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $171 million, beating estimates by $7 million. The company issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(4.16), beating estimates by $1.24.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) shares are up 4 percent. The stock rose 10 percent during the regular trading session after reporting its Phase 1 clinical update on XEN901 demonstrated a favorable PK profile.
- PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales beat. Sales came in at $115 million, beating estimates by $6 million. The company reported GAAP EPS of $(0.14). The company sees FY18 sales of $450-$500 million.
Losers
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares are down 15 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Revenues came in at $2 million, missing estimates by more than $4 million. Earnings came in at $(0.36).
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares are down 11 percent after announcing a $35 million common stock offering.
