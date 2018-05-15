Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Netshoes Drops Following Q1 Results; Red Violet Shares Surge

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.89 percent to 24,678.22 while the NASDAQ declined 0.96 percent to 7,340.28. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.82 percent to 2,707.67.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Tuesday afternoon, the financial shares rose 0.03 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF), up 11 percent, and BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BFR) up 8 percent.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares fell 1.86 percent.

Top Headline

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Home Depot posted Q1 earnings of $2.08 per share on sales of $24.947 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $2.06 per share on sales of $25.22 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year increased 4.2 percent.

Home Depot expects FY18 sales to grow by 6.7 percent, and earnings growth of 28 percent.

Equities Trading UP

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares shot up 58 percent to $5.05 after reporting 2017 year-end results.

Shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) got a boost, shooting up 50 percent to $1.69 in reaction to its Monday announcement of a distribution agreement. The medical device company said it reached an agreement to distribute its minimally invasive medical devices in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) shares were also up, gaining 31 percent to $7.44 after reporting Q1 results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) shares dropped 20 percent to $12.14 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday.

Shares of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) were down 21 percent to 0.88 after reporting Q1 results.

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) was down, falling around 36 percent to $3.27 as the company posted downbeat Q1 results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.24 percent to $70.79 while gold traded down 2.11 percent to $1,290.40.

Silver traded down 2.28 percent Tuesday to $16.265, while copper fell 1.12 to $3.0585.

.

Eurozone

European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.05 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.49 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.31 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX fell 0.06 percent, and the French CAC 40 climbed 0.23 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.16 percent.

Economics

U.S. retail sales rose 0.3 percent for April, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.4 percent gain.

The Empire State manufacturing index climbed to a reading of 20.1 in May, versus 15.8 in April However, economists expected a reading of 15.

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index rose 0.8 percent during the first week of May versus April.

U.S. business inventories were unchanged for May, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.3 percent rise.

The NAHB housing market index rose to 70.00 in May, versus revised reading of 68. Economists projected a reading of 70.00.