37 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 15, 2018 12:32pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares climbed 70.3 percent to $5.45 after reporting 2017 year-end results.
  • MEDIGUS Ltd/S ADR (NASDAQ: MDGS) surged 39.8 percent to $1.58 in reaction to its Monday announcement of a distribution agreement. The medical device company said it reached an agreement to distribute its minimally invasive medical devices in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) gained 25.6 percent to $11.50. Arcadia Biosciences reported that Albert D. Bolles, Ph.D. has joined its board of directors.
  • Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares jumped 21.8 percent to $0.4798 after the company late Monday reported lighter-than-expected Q1 loss.
  • Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) shares gained 21.1 percent to $26.77 following Q3 results.
  • Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) rose 16.8 percent to $7.1271 after the company announced the positive top-line PF708 study results in Osteoporosis patients that showed no imbalances in severity or incidence of adverse events.
  • MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) rose 13.8 percent to $2.88.
  • Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) jumped 13.1 percent to $6.41 after reporting Q1 results.
  • SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares gained 12 percent to $5.87 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
  • Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) gained 8.4 percent to $3.96 after reporting a first-quarter sales beat.
  • Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) surged 8.4 percent to $7.90 after announcing Q1 results.
  • LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) rose 8.1 percent to $0.5171 following Q1 results.
  • ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) rose 7.7 percent to $5.6103 following Q1 results.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares climbed 7.4 percent to $35.90.
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) rose 6.7 percent to $6.40 after the company presented XEN901 Phase 1 clinical update and XEN1101 TMS pharmacodynamic Phase 1 data.
  • MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) gained 6.4 percent to $3.3611. MYnd Analytics reported a Q2 net loss of $2.7 million on revenue of $459,900.
  • PPDAI Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PPDF) rose 6.3 percent to $7.31 following Q1 results.
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE: VRX) shares rose 4.5 percent to $21.75. Mizuho upgraded Valeant from Neutral to Buy.

Losers

  • Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) tumbled 29.6 percent to $3.59 as the company posted downbeat Q1 results.
  • Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares dipped 24 percent to $0.8504 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) dropped 21.3 percent to $3.70 after reporting earnings were down year over year. First quarter earnings came in flat, down from 4 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $3.01 million.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) dipped 19.6 percent to $9.49 after surging 77.44 percent on Monday.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) declined 18 percent to $12.39 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday.
  • ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) shares dropped 17.5 percent to $1.79.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 15.6 percent to $16.00.
  • Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) declined 14.6 percent to $3.6738 after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss.
  • iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) fell 14.3 percent to $3.36 following Q1 results.
  • Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) shares declined 12.2 percent to $13.58 following a first-quarter earnings miss.
  • SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) dropped 11.7 percent to $3.319 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: ANFI) slipped 11 percent to $2.26.
  • SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) dropped 11 percent to $0.3892 after reporting Q1 miss.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) dipped 10.1 percent to $7.15. JMP Securities downgraded Maiden Holdings from Market Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 8.5 percent to $2.89 after surging 6.40 percent on Monday.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) fell 8.5 percent to $63.37 following mixed Q2 results.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) fell 8.2 percent to $2.6615. ENDRA Life Sciences is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
  • Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) dropped 7.8 percent to $3.57 after jumping 23.25 percent on Monday.
  • CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) fell 7 percent to $22.66. CURO Group disclosed a 5 million share secondary offering of common stock.

