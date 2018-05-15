Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

MEDIGUS Ltd/S ADR (NASDAQ: MDGS) stock gained more than 18 percent early Tuesday morning in reaction to its Monday announcement of a distribution agreement. The medical device company said it reached an agreement to distribute its minimally invasive medical devices in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE) was trading higher by 8 percent. The gaming and entertainment resort destination company is likely being seen by investors as a way to gain exposure to companies that are likely to benefit from the Supreme Court's decision to let individual states decide if they want to legalize sports gambling or not.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) was trading higher by nearly 4 percent after hosting a conference call late Monday. The cybersecurity company reassured investors it doesn't expect to see any material adverse impact on historical financial statements from an internal audit that was announced last week.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI) was trading higher by nearly 10 percent. The ophthalmic pharmaceutical company said it submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for its Roclatan therapy, a once-daily eye drop designed to reduce intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) stock was trading higher by nearly 10 percent, but was seen trading higher by nearly 20 percent earlier in the morning. The China-based maker of automotive brake systems and other key safety related auto parts said it earned 43 cents per share in the first quarter on revenue of $107.72 million versus expectations of 19 cents per share and $86.96 million.

