48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares jumped 77.44 percent to close at $11.80 on Monday.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares rose 61.83 percent to close at $18.95.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) gained 26.76 percent to close at $5.21 on Monday.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) gained 25.22 percent to close at $11.145.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) surged 25.18 percent to close at $0.4757 on Monday after the micro-cap specialty diagnostics company reported preliminary first-quarter results. The company said its first quarter revenue rose 286 percent from the same quarter a year ago to $712,000.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 23.25 percent to close at $3.87 after the company disclosed that its application for Medicare codes received favorable preliminary decision.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) climbed 19.09 percent to close at $5.74.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 19.05 percent to close at $4.00 after the company announced it would proceed with Phase 3 development of GR-MD-02 for NASH Cirrhosis following the FDA meeting.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) surged 17.89 percent to close at $2.90.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 17.74 percent to close at $9.16 on Monday.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares gained 17.06 percent to close at $2.95.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares gained 14.45 percent to close at $18.38. HUYA priced its IPO at $12 per share.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) climbed 14.15 percent to close at $2.42 on Monday.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) rose 14.06 percent to close at $4.30. Restoration Robotics reported downbeat results for its first quarter after the closing bell.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares rose 13.98 percent to close at $22.67.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares surged 13.93 percent to close at $7.5878 on Monday.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) rose 13.87 percent to close at $4.27.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) gained 13.45 percent to close at $2.53 on Monday. MEI Pharma reported a $75 million private placement.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose 12.93 percent to close at $3.32.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) gained 11.85 percent to close at $110.74 after Bloomberg reported that the China's Commerce Ministry has restarted its review of QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ: QCOM) proposed takeover of NXP Semiconductors.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) rose 11.76 percent to close at $2.85.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares gained 10.8 percent to close at $3.18. Stein Mart is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 23.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) rose 9.82 percent to close at $15.10. Renewable Energy will replace Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, May 15.
- Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ: KONA) rose 9.62 percent to close at $2.85.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares gained 9.15 percent to close at $34.48. Jefferies upgraded Tailored Brands from Hold to Buy.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares gained 8.73 percent to close at $34.25 as optical sector is seeing strength following President Trump's announcement that he would work with China related to ZTE Corp.
- Federated National Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) shares gained 7.52 percent to close at $19.72. Raymond James upgraded Federated National Holding from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) gained 6.73 percent to close at $3.65after the company announced Monday it was exploring a sale of its Kenmore brand and related assets, its Sears Home Improvement business and its Parts Direct business.
Losers
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares dipped 57.88 percent to close at $0.476 on Monday after the company late Friday reported it was not in compliance with its debt to EBITDAX covenant and announced limited liquidity levels. The company also reported Q1 earnings down year-over-year and disclosed that it is exploring strategic alternatives.
- Ominto, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMNT) shares fell 55.13 percent to close at $1.18 after the company reported voluntary delisting from the Nasdaq Stock Market.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares declined 32.61 percent to close at $1.55 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ: DHXM) fell 19.7 percent to close at $2.65 following Q3 results.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares fell 19.04 percent to close at $8.80.
- Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA) dropped 16.27 percent to close at $14.15.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 13.86 percent to close at $5.315. Remark Holdings posted Q1 GAAP loss of $0.43 per share on sales of $16.724 million.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: ANFI) dipped 12.71 percent to close at $2.54.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) shares declined 12.49 percent to close at $7.50.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) dipped 12.17 percent to close at $2.02 on Monday after reporting Q4 results.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) declined 11.33 percent to close at $21.72.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) dropped 10.47 percent to close at $2.65.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) fell 10.29 percent to close at $6.10.
- Cynergistek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK) shares tumbled 10.2 percent to close at $4.40 on Monday following Q1 results.
- StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) fell 10.17 percent to close at $6.27.
- WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE: WRD) fell 9.89 percent to close at $24.78.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) fell 9.54 percent to close at $9.96. Sunlands Online Education is expected to release Q1 results on May 21.
- Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) fell 5.7 percent to close at $24.34 as the company announced plans to offer $125.0 million of convertible senior notes due 2023.
- Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) shares fell 4.31 percent to close at $28.87. Xerox terminated its transaction agreement with Fujifilm and entered into a new agreement with Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason. JP Morgan downgraded Xerox from Overweight to Neutral.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) slipped 4.2 percent to close at $10.03. Deutsche Bank downgraded Dean Foods from Hold to Sell.
