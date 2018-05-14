10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Pfenex Inc (NYSE: PFNX) shares are up 19 percent after the company announced the positive Top-Line PF708 study results in Osteoporosis patients that showed no imbalances in severity or incidence of adverse events.
- Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 13 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $12.8 million, missing estimates by $630,000. Comps were down 0.9 percent in the quarter.
- Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at $(0.03) missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $9.916 million, beating estimates by $626,000. The company reaffirmed FY2018 sales guidance.
- Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) shares are up 6 percent following a first-quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $73.4 million, beating estimates by nearly $2 million. Earnings came in at $(0.05), missing estimates by 4 cents. The company issued strong first quarter and FY19 sales guidance.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 4 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $8.5 million, beating estimates by $90,000.
Losers
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) shares are down 25 percent after reporting earnings were down year over year. First quarter earnings came in flat, down from 4 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $3.01 million.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) shares are down 18 percent. Adjusted earnings came in at 17 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $3.168 billion, beating estimates by $580 million.
- Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.26) per share, missing estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $5 million, missing estimates by $930,000.
- Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) shares are down 7 percent following a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 2 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $97.71 million, missing estimates by $2 million.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at 65 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales fell short of estimates, coming in at $1.206 Billion, missing estimates by $4 million. The company issued weak third-quarter guidance.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.