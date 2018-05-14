36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) jumped 43.3 percent to $0.5447 after the micro-cap specialty diagnostics company reported preliminary first-quarter results. The company said its first quarter revenue rose 286 percent from the same quarter a year ago to $712,000.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) gained 34.5 percent to $4.52 after the company announced it would proceed with Phase 3 development of GR-MD-02 for NASH Cirrhosis following the FDA meeting.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares rose 21.9 percent to $8.1063.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares surged 16 percent to $15.65.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares jumped 15.5 percent to $3.6263 after the company disclosed that its application for Medicare codes received favorable preliminary decision.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 13.7 percent to $10.12.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) gained 13.7 percent to $4.6743.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares gained 12.2 percent to $35.34 as optical sector is seeing strength following President Trump's announcement that he would work with China related to ZTE Corp.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 11.3 percent to $35.17. Jefferies upgraded Tailored Brands from Hold to Buy.
- Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ: KONA) jumped 10.6 percent to $2.875.
- Federated National Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) shares rose 10.6 percent to $20.29. Raymond James upgraded Federated National Holding from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) climbed 10.2 percent to $15.15. Renewable Energy will replace Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, May 15.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares climbed 10.1 percent to $3.16. Stein Mart is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 23.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose 9.7 percent to $108.60 after Bloomberg reported that the China’s Commerce Ministry has restarted its review of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: QCOM) proposed takeover of NXP Semiconductors.
- NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares climbed 9.1 percent to $5.23 after reporting Q3 results.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares gained 8.5 percent to $17.42. HUYA priced its IPO at $12 per share.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) gained 8.1 percent to $2.76.
- Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR) shares rose 7 percent to $9.17.
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) gained 6 percent to $3.62 after the company announced Monday it was exploring a sale of its Kenmore brand and related assets, its Sears Home Improvement business and its Parts Direct business.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) rose 6 percent to $45.76. KeyBanc initiated coverage on MongoDB with an Overweight rating.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) gained 4.5 percent to $82.22. JP Morgan initiated coverage on Western Digital with an Overweight rating.
Losers
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) tumbled 62.1 percent to $ 0.4280 after the company late Friday reported it was not in compliance with its debt to EBITDAX covenant and announced limited liquidity levels. The company also reported Q1 earnings down year-over-year and disclosed that it is exploring strategic alternatives.
- Ominto, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMNT) shares dipped 32.1 percent to $1.785 after the company reported voluntary delisting from the Nasdaq Stock Market.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares fell 21.7 percent to $1.80 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q1 loss. The company also reported workforce restructuring including a 30 percent workforce reduction in order to focus on ATYR1923 advancement.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares dipped 16.7 percent to $9.05.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) dropped 16.2 percent to $5.17. Remark Holdings posted Q1 GAAP loss of $0.43 per share on sales of $16.724 million.
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) declined 14 percent to $13.20. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from Hold to Sell.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares tumbled 10.8 percent to $3.70.
- DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ: DHXM) fell 10.6 percent to $2.95 following Q3 results.
- WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE: WRD) dropped 10.2 percent to $24.70.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) fell 10.2 percent to $2.0662. BroadVision posted a Q1 loss of $0.30 per share on sales of $1.6 million.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) dipped 9.2 percent to $6.175.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) shares fell 9 percent to $5.00 after tumbling 11.45 percent on Friday.
- Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) shares fell 8.2 percent to $27.70. Xerox terminated its transaction agreement with Fujifilm and entered into a new agreement with Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason. JP Morgan downgraded Xerox from Overweight to Neutral.
- Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) dipped 8 percent to $23.77 as the company announced plans to offer $125.0 million of convertible senior notes due 2023.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) slipped 5.4 percent to $9.91. Deutsche Bank downgraded Dean Foods from Hold to Sell.
