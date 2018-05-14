Market Overview

Supreme Court Overturns Sports Betting Ban In New Jersey Case
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 14, 2018 11:01am   Comments
The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 Monday to overturn the federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which banned sports betting, and allow states outside Nevada to participate in the otherwise underground market.

Why It’s Important

The decision could open a $6.03-billion market in the U.S., according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, and expand the opportunity outside Nevada. The state reported a record $4.87 billion in wagers and $248.8 million in revenue last year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) spiked higher when the High Court's decision was released but was down 0.69 percent at the time of publication Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) was down 1.73 percent at the time of publication, while Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) was rallying 6.3 percent and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) was up 1.79 percent. 

Legal sports betting could also touch companies far removed from the casino floor. 

What’s Next

The Supreme Court decision empowers Congress to regulate sports gambling and, in the absence of such legislation, frees states to act at their own discretion.

