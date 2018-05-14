Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will speak at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67 points to 24,890.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 4.60 points to 2,734.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 17 points to 6,977.00.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures rose 0.05 percent to trade at $77.16 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.11 percent to trade at $70.62 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.28 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.31 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.43 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.19 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.29 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.47 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.35 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.34 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.06 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) from Hold to Sell.

Dean Foods shares fell 0.19 percent to $10.45 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news