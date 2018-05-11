Mid-Afternoon Market Update: MoSys Climbs Following Q1 Results; Obalon Therapeutics Shares Slide

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.19 percent to 24,785.43 while the NASDAQ declined 0.18 percent to 7,391.63. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.06 percent to 2,724.82.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Friday afternoon, the telecommunication services shares rose 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), up 11 percent, and Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) up 4 percent.

In trading on Friday, information technology shares fell 0.36 percent.

Top Headline

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter sales guidance on Thursday.

The company reported first-quarter earnings of $2.05, beating estimates by a whopping 60 cents. Sales came in at a record $3.21 billion, a 66 percent year-over-year gain, beating estimates by $320 million

The company issued strong second-quarter sales guidance of $3.1 billion and is projecting second-quarter adjusted gross margins of 63.5 percent.

Equities Trading UP

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares shot up 40 percent to $73.98 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter. The company also issued strong second-quarter and FY18 sales guidance.

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) got a boost, shooting up 32 percent to $8.88 after the company reported Q1 results.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares were also up, gaining 27 percent to $1.9265 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 forecast.

Equities Trading DOWN

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOT) shares dropped 43 percent to $2.20 after dropping 31.45 percent on Thursday. Stellar Biotechnologies priced 2.075 million units at price of $2.65 per unit.

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) were down 32 percent to $2.94 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) was down, falling around 33 percent to $19.60. Symantec reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak second-quarter guidance.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.55 percent to $70.97 while gold traded down 0.03 percent to $1,321.90.

Silver traded down 0.08 percent Friday to $16.745, while copper rose 0.03 to $3.111.

Eurozone

European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.11 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.24 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.52 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX fell 0.17 percent, and the French CAC 40 declined 0.07 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.31 percent.

Economics

U.S. import prices rose 0.3 percent for April, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.5 percent increase.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index was unchanged at 98.80 for April, versus prior reading of 98.80. Economists expected a reading of 98.40.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs gained by 10 to 844 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.