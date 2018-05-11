Benzinga's Biggest Movers For The Week Of May 7, 2018
The data presented below was compiled using a Screener widget and a Newsfeed widget on the Benzinga Pro platform. The Screener is customizable and is available for the pre-market and after-hours sessions in addition the the intraday session. To try out these widgets, sign up for a trial of the Benzinga Pro platform.
Biggest Gainers
- Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) - Up 147 percent after the company reported strong Q1 results and raised FY18 guidance on Wednesday; Co. attributed growth to success of "Fortnite" and PlayerUnknown's "Battlegrounds" titles.
- Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) - Gained 382 percent after 1-for-5 reverse stock split took effect on Friday.
- The9 Ltd (NASDAQ: NCTY) - Up 242.5 percent, potentially receiving interest as low-float play, as co. has just 2.6 million shares outstanding; Announced change in ratio for ADSs from 1:1 To 1:3 ordinary shares.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) - Up 209.1 percent after completing 3-to-1 reverse split on Thursday.
- ARMO BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: ARMO) - Up 69.8 percent after Eli Lilly on Thursday announced it would acquire the company for $50 per share.
- Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) - Up 65.8 percent after spiking Monday on news that the company appointed Allergan Aesthetics Head as President and CEO; Stock may be viewed as low-float play with 23 million shares outstanding.
- The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) - Up 44.5 percent after the company on Thursday reported a Q1 earnings beat and issued upbeat Q2 guidance, and raised its FY18 outlook.
- Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) - Up 42 percent after announcing plans for Whole Foods charging stations and exclusive contract with city of Miami; Co. has 19.3 million shares outstanding, price action may also be viewed as low-float play.
Biggest Losers
- Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) - Fell 71.5 percent below; Co. on Tuesday disclosed cash deficits since September and only $15.5 million in cash as of April 30.
- Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARLZ) - Down 67.8 percent after the company on Tuesday announced it would discontinue U.S. operations and explore strategic alternatives.
- Stellar Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: SBOT) - Down 54.8 percent after pricing 2.075 million unit offering At $2.65/unit; Could also be viewed as potential low-float play, co. has 1.5 million shares outstanding.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) - Down 52.6 percent after reporting Q1 miss on Thursday.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: XTLB) - Down 44.5 percent despite no company-specific news; Co. has 5.1 million shares outstanding and could be viewed as a low-float play.
- MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ: MDCA) - Down 41.4 percent after reporting a Q1 earnings miss Wednesday.
- Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: IMTE) - Down 36.3 percent and has continued to experience high volatility over past two weeks despite no formal news regarding the company; Stock is being viewed as a low-float play as it has 2.6 million shares outstanding.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: UPL) - Down 32.8 percent after reporting Q1 miss on Thursday.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.