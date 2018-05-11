38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) jumped 36.2 percent to $71.82 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter. The company also issued strong second-quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) jumped 30.4 percent to $8.80 after the company reported Q1 results.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares surged 28.6 percent to $1.9541 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 forecast.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 24 percent to $6.39.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares gained 19.1 percent to $24.60. Akcea Therapeutics, an affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) announced that the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee, which met to discuss the safety and efficacy of subcutaneously injected volanesoren solution for patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome, voted 12-8 to support its approval.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares rose 17 percent to $10.31 after reporting Q3 results.
- ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) gained 16.8 percent to $43.1457 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) rose 16.2 percent to $8.60. Amtech posted Q2 earnings of $0.19 per share on sales of $32.783 million.
- Identiv, Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) surged 14.4 percent to $3.8450 following Q1 results.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares rose 14.3 percent to $18.43 following Q1 results.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) gained 11.5 percent to $2.71.
- Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX) gained 11.4 percent to $2.55 after reporting Q1 results.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares rose 10.9 percent to $8.65 following Q1 results.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) climbed 10.6 percent to $18.54 following Q1 results.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) rose 10.4 percent to $5.739.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) gained 9.6 percent to $12.69 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) gained 8.4 percent to $28.17 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares rose 6.7 percent to $11.3231 after the company reported Q1 earnings.
Losers
- Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOT) shares dipped 42 percent to $2.25 after dropping 31.45 percent on Thursday. Stellar Biotechnologies priced 2.075 million units at price of $2.65 per unit.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares declined 34.6 percent to $19.0801. Symantec reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak second-quarter guidance.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) tumbled 30.1 percent to $3.02 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) fell 16.2 percent to $1.81.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 16.1 percent to $2.425 after reporting Q1 results.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) fell 14.8 percent to $15.8777 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 13.3 percent to $11.510 after the company announced the resignation of its CEO Jose Gutierrez-Ramos.
- Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) dropped 13 percent to $13.44 following Q3 results.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) dipped 11.6 percent to $9.6850 after posting a first-quarter earnings miss.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) fell 11.5 percent to $7.829 following Q3 earnings.
- Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares declined 11.1 percent to $3.20 following Q1 results.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) dropped 10 percent to $4.51.
- FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) fell 9.1 percent to $4.72.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) declined 9 percent to $2.65 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) dropped 8.2 percent to $12.90 following Q1 earnings.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) fell 7.6 percent to $18.46 after reporting Q1 results.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) shares fell 7.4 percent to $55.15 after reporting Q1 results.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) shares declined 7.3 percent to $44.25. Yelp reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) fell 6.5 percent to $3.3942. Geron posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) fell 5.5 percent to $4.26 after the company posted wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
