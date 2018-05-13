For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

VectoIQ Acquisition (VTIQU) will issue 20 million shares at $10 Monday on the Nasdaq. Former General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) executives founded the blank-check company this year to acquire a business in mobility or transportation technology.

Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) will issue 30 million shares at $10 Tuesday on the Nasdaq. The Honolulu-based blank-check company will acquire a real estate business for Trinity Investments.

Plural Sight, Inc. (PS) will issue 20.7 million shares between $10 and $12 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Headquartered in Utah, the tech education platform assesses user proficiency and offers more than 6,000 courses on software development, IT operations, data management and security.

Photo by Luis Villa del Campo via Wikimedia.