Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) stock soared nearly 30 percent early Friday morning in reaction to its first-quarter earnings report. The adtech company said it earned 34 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $85.7 million versus estimates of 10 cents per share and $73.31 million. Management also guided its full-year 2018 revenue guidance to $433 million versus estimates of $403.96 million.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: RXII) gained more than 13 percent after announcing a new research collaboration. The immuno-oncology therapeutics company said it will partner with Iovance Biotherapeutics to evaluate the potential synergies with RXi's novel sd-rxRNA therapeutic compounds and Iovance's autologous cell therapy.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals(ETF) (NYSE: PJP) could see increased volatility throughout Friday's trading session. President Donald Trump is expected to deliver to the public his administration's vision on tackling drug prices.

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: SBOT) lost more than 40 percent early Friday morning. The low-float play stock has seen high volatility over the past few weeks and announced a new offering of 2.075 million shares of its common stock at $2.65 per unit. Shares of the therapeutic vaccine pipeline maker closed Thursday at $3.88.

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) gained more than 40 percent in reaction to its first-quarter earnings beat on Thursday. The provider of semiconductor solutions said it earned 6 cents per share in the first quarter on revenue of $4.208 million versus expectations of a four cent per share loss and $3.95 million.

