The Market In 5 Minutes: AT&T And Cohen, The Yield Curve, Ford SUVs And More
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 11, 2018 9:01am   Comments
Trump Talks Drug Prices; U.S. And China Officials Talk Trade Disputes (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

Ford (NYSE: F) still committed to SUV, truck shift even as Iran relations threaten spike in gas costs: Link

If any sector can be deemed evolutionary, futuristic and revolutionary, it's technology. Some exchange-traded funds are picking up on those themes: Link

The Trump administration’s efforts to block imports are bringing back a long-forgotten headache for manufacturers: the quota: Link $

AT&T’s (NYSE: T) $600,000 deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, specified that Cohen would advise the company on its $85 billion merger with Time Warner (NYSE: TWX), the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing company documents: Link

The U.S. yield curve is the flattest since Aug. 2007: Link

Billionaire hedge funder Dan Loeb is seeing more opportunities to bet against the market this year: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • USA Import Price Index (MoM) for Apr 0.30% vs 0.50% Est; Prior 0.30%
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • JPMorgan upgraded Verizon (NYSE: VZ) from Neutral to Overweight
  • Stifel upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) from Hold to Buy
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) from Outperform to Neutral
  • BTIG downgraded Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC) from Buy to Neutral

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

