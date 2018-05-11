IN THE NEWS

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, taking place May 15 and 16, are a yearly showcase of the greatest advances in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology: Link

Ford (NYSE: F) still committed to SUV, truck shift even as Iran relations threaten spike in gas costs: Link

If any sector can be deemed evolutionary, futuristic and revolutionary, it's technology. Some exchange-traded funds are picking up on those themes: Link

The Trump administration’s efforts to block imports are bringing back a long-forgotten headache for manufacturers: the quota: Link $

AT&T’s (NYSE: T) $600,000 deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, specified that Cohen would advise the company on its $85 billion merger with Time Warner (NYSE: TWX), the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing company documents: Link

The U.S. yield curve is the flattest since Aug. 2007: Link

Billionaire hedge funder Dan Loeb is seeing more opportunities to bet against the market this year: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Import Price Index (MoM) for Apr 0.30% vs 0.50% Est; Prior 0.30%

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

JPMorgan upgraded Verizon (NYSE: VZ) from Neutral to Overweight

(NYSE: VZ) from Neutral to Overweight Stifel upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: KRP) from Hold to Buy Credit Suisse downgraded Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) from Outperform to Neutral

(NYSE: KSS) from Outperform to Neutral BTIG downgraded Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC) from Buy to Neutral

