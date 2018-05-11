Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2018 4:42am   Comments
  • St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to speak at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on import and export prices for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

