55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ARMO BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARMO) shares gained 67 percent to close at $49.80 after Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced plans to acquire ARMO BioSciences for $50 per share.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) jumped 64.55 percent to close at $11.42 on Thursday after the company reported Q1 results and raised its FY18 outlook.
- CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) gained 26.33 percent to close at $5.71 following Q1 results.
- Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PBH) gained 23.73 percent to close at $35.25 after the company posted upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: DEPO) shares climbed 23.15 percent to close at $7.34 following better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) jumped 21.55 percent to close at $7.39.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) rose 20.49 percent to close at $8.94 on Thursday after the company reported strong results for its first quarter.
- Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNP) jumped 20.37 percent to close at $9.75 following Q1 earnings.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 18.71 percent to close at $2.03 following announcement that the company will pre-specify new subgroup with the FDA and report Phase 3 Part B results in June.
- Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) climbed 18.15 percent to close at $16.86 following Q1 results.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) rose 16.99 percent to close at $11.50 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) jumped 16.82 percent to close at $18.75 after reporting Q1 results.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) gained 16.53 percent to close at $64.85 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) rose 15.98 percent to close at $23.22. Diplomat named Brian Griffin as Chairman and CEO.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares jumped 15.89 percent to close at $6.20 following Q1 earnings.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) gained 14.64 percent to close at $72.57 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) climbed 14.22 percent to close at $4.98 after reporting Q1 results.
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) gained 13.59 percent to close at $19.06 following Q1 results.
- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) rose 13.54 percent to close at $3.69.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 12.57 percent to close at $2.15 after French company Total announced plans to acquire 25 percent stake in Clean Energy Fuels for $83.4 million.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) shares rose 12.5 percent to close at $4.50 on Thursday.
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) rose 12.35 percent to close at $23.57 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) gained 12.15 percent to close at $28.15. Chefs' Warehouse posted Q1 earnings of $0.03 per share on sales of $318.6 million.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) rose 11.92 percent to close at $2.91.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) gained 10.98 percent to close at $6.57 following Q1 earnings.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) rose 9.07 percent to close at $14.79 following Q1 results.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares gained 8.16 percent to close at $26.78 after reporting upbeat Q1 sales.
Losers
- Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) shares tumbled 52.7 percent to close at $1.14 on Thursday after the company reported pricing of $15,000,000 public offering of units consisting of convertible preferred stock and warrants.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: ANFI) shares dipped 49.07 percent to close at $1.65.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares fell 32.85 percent to close at $11.18 on Thursday.
- Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOT) shares declined 31.45 percent to close at $3.88 on Thursday.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) dropped 29.2 percent to close at $4.85 after a first-quarter earnings miss.
- Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) shares fell 25.12 percent to close at $3.07 after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) dropped 24.7 percent to close at $14.63 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares fell 22.38 percent to close at $6.52 following Q1 earnings.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares dropped 21.57 percent to close at $2.00.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) declined 20.67 percent to close at $51.80 following Q1 results.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NYSE: SND) slipped 20.57 percent to close at $6.315 following Q1 results.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) dipped 20.49 percent to close at $9.35 after reporting Q1 results.
- Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares fell 19.51 percent to close at $1.65.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) dropped 18.89 percent to close at $7.86.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) fell 18.85 percent to close at $24.955 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: UPL) dropped 17.96 percent to close at $2.01 following Q1 earnings.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) fell 17.22 percent to close at $6.20 after reporting Q1 results.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares dropped 15.26 percent to close at $19.025 following Q1 earnings.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) dropped 14.43 percent to close at $18.56 after the company disclosed that IMblaze370 Phase 3 pivotal trial of atezolizumab and cobimetinib in patients with heavily pretreated locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer did not meet primary endpoint.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) fell 14.01 percent to close at $3.07 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) fell 13.27 percent to close at $13.33 on Thursday.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) dropped 12.99 percent to close at $3.08 following Q1 results.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) fell 12.94 percent to close at $2.96 after reporting Q1 results.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares dipped 12.90 percent to close at $2.43.
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) dropped 11.65 percent to close at $13.50 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered FY18 organic growth guidance.
- BT Group plc (NYSE: BT) fell 9.59 percent to close at $14.70 after the company reported Q4 results and announced plans to cut 13,000 jobs over the next three years.
- Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPKE) declined 9.13 percent to close at $10.45 after reporting Q1 results.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) fell 4.74 percent to close at $2,080.02. Booking Holdings reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company sees sales growth of 11.5-15.5 percent year over year and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.085 billion-$1.125 billion.
