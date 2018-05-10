5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) shares are up 21 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 34 cents per share, beating estimates by 24 cents. Sales came in at $86 million, beating estimates by $13 million. The company also issued strong second-quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
- Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FSCT) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.38), beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $60 million, beating estimates by $4 million. The company also issued strong second-quarter and FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares are up 6 percent, reversing a 7 percent loss shares saw in the regular trading session.
Losers
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares are down 13 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 46 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $1.23 billion, beating estimates by $44 million. The company issued weak second-quarter EPS guidance.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) shares are down 8 percent after posting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.27) per share, missing estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $1.03 million, missing estimates by $650,000.
