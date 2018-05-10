40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) surged 87.1 percent to $12.98 after the company reported Q1 results and raised its FY18 outlook.
- ARMO BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARMO) shares jumped 66.8 percent to $49.735 after Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced plans to acquire ARMO BioSciences for $50 per share.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) gained 34 percent to $2.2920 following announcement that the company will pre-specify new subgroup with the FDA and report Phase 3 Part B results in June.
- Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PBH) climbed 22.3 percent to $34.84 after the company posted upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: DEPO) shares jumped 22.2 percent to $7.28 following better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) gained 19.8 percent to $8.89 after the company reported strong results for its first quarter.
- Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) surged 19.8 percent to $17.10 following Q1 results.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 18.3 percent to $2.26 after French company Total announced plans to acquire 25 percent stake in Clean Energy Fuels for $83.4 million.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) gained 17 percent to $7.116.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) surged 15.3 percent to $73.00 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) climbed 15 percent to $28.85. Chefs' Warehouse posted Q1 earnings of $0.03 per share on sales of $318.6 million.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) rose 14.2 percent to $2.9701.
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) jumped 13.8 percent to $23.87 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) gained 13.4 percent to $22.70. Diplomat named Brian Griffin as Chairman and CEO.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares rose 13 percent to $27.97 after reporting upbeat Q1 sales.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) gained 12 percent to $15.19 following Q1 results.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) rose 11.2 percent to $17.85 after reporting Q1 results.
- DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ: DHXM) shares rose 11 percent to $3.275.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) gained 9.5 percent to $6.4848 following Q1 earnings.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) rose 7.5 percent to $10.57 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) shares dipped 49.1 percent to $1.2263 after the company reported pricing of $15,000,000 public offering of units consisting of convertible preferred stock and warrants.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) declined 37.6 percent to $4.275 after a first-quarter earnings miss.
- Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) shares declined 29.3 percent to $2.90 after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOT) shares dropped 21.4 percent to $4.45.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) fell 21.2 percent to $7.64.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) declined 21.1 percent to $24.25 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) dropped 20.6 percent to $5.95 after reporting Q1 results.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) fell 19.2 percent to $9.5061 after reporting Q1 results.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) dropped 18 percent to $53.52 following Q1 results.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares dropped 16.6 percent to $7.005 following Q1 earnings.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) fell 14.9 percent to $16.55 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NYSE: SND) declined 14.7 percent to $6.78 following Q1 results.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) fell 14.3 percent to $3.06 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) fell 13.6 percent to $13.21 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered FY18 organic growth guidance.
- Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPKE) fell 12.9 percent to $10.020 after reporting Q1 results.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares declined 10.6 percent to $20.075 following Q1 earnings.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) fell 9.3 percent to $19.675 after the company disclosed that IMblaze370 Phase 3 pivotal trial of atezolizumab and cobimetinib in patients with heavily pretreated locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer did not meet primary endpoint.
- BT Group plc (NYSE: BT) fell 8.9 percent to $14.82 after the company reported Q4 results and announced plans to cut 13,000 jobs over the next three years.
- Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ: GOLD) shares fell 6.6 percent to $76.90 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) fell 5.3 percent to $2,067.15. Booking Holdings reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company sees sales growth of 11.5-15.5 percent year over year and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.085 billion-$1.125 billion.
