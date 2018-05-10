Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) stock soared more than 60 percent early Thursday morning in reaction to its first-quarter results. The maker of gaming headset and audio accessories reported a quarterly sales of $40.9 million versus expectations of $39.83 million. The company notably lifted its sales outlook for 2018 from $157 million to $205 million versus the consensus estimate of $169.6 million.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) was trading higher by 4 percent early Thursday morning but are still down 60 percent this week. The company behind the Movie Pass subscription said in a regulatory filing earlier this week it has just $15.5 million of cash, which has investors concerned as the company burns through more than $21 million per month on average.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) was trading higher by more than 6 percent in reaction to its first-quarter results. The streaming video company's better-than-expected earnings was coupled with an increase to its full-year 2018 outlook with an objective set to operate at or near break even adjusted EBITDA.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) was trading higher by more than 9 percent. The provider of residential solar, storage and energy services reported a top-and-bottom-line beat in its first-quarter results. The company also guided its second-quarter deployments to be up 16 percent year-over-year to 88MW and full-year deployments to be up 15 percent.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was trading higher by 0.9 percent early Thursday morning. The company's streak of beating earnings estimates for the past 11 quarters will be challenged after Thursday's market close. Nvidia is expected to show in its earnings report an EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $2.89 billion.

