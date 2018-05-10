54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares surged 30.27 percent to close at $12.05 on Wednesday following TripAdvisor Q1 earnings beat.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares rose 29.19 percent to close at $4.16 following Q1 beat.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) rose 28.63 percent to close at $61.55 after reporting Q1 results.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 25.65 percent to close at $14.45 on Wednesday after the company posted better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) climbed 22.93 percent to close at $16.35 after reporting Q1 results.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) climbed 22.92 percent to close at $31.10 following Q1 earnings.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) gained 22.80 percent to close at $47.62 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) gained 22.33 percent to close at $54.62 following a big Q1 beat. The company raised its fiscal 2018 sales growth guidance from 16-18 percent to 18-20 percent.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) gained 20.57 percent to close at $3.40 following better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE: IEC) shares gained 18.75 percent to close at $4.75 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LFGR) rose 18.75 percent to close at $9.50 following Q1 results.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) climbed 18.17 percent to close at $52.41 after the company posted strong quarterly results.
- EP Energy Corporation (NYSE: EPE) gained 18.1 percent to close at $2.61 following Q1 results.
- VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VDSI) climbed 17.01 percent to close at $19.60 following Q1 earnings.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) rose 16.77 percent to close at $20.12.
- Xspand Products Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPL) gained 16.45 percent to close at $6.30.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) gained 16.13 percent to close at $9.00 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares gained 16.02 percent to close at $10.50 after reporting strong quarterly earnings.
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares rose 15.94 percent to close at $3.20. Amazon.com's partnership with Sears started in 2017 with an agreement to sell Kenmore-branded appliances online. On Wednesday, the companies announced an extension of their relationship to now include tire delivery and installations.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares gained 15.6 percent to close at $7.93 following Q1 results.
- Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) shares surged 15.17 percent to close at $50.40 following Q1 earnings.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) shares rose 14.99 percent to close at $6.29 following quarterly results.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) gained 14.08 percent to close at $87.98 following Q4 results.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) rose 13.67 percent to close at $4.24 after reporting Q1 results.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares gained 13.66 percent to close at $2.08 after reporting Q4 results.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) rose 10.71 percent to close at $15.50 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) rose 10.25 percent to close at $7.96.
Losers
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares dipped 30.13 percent to close at $39.025 on Wednesday following Q1 miss.
- Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) shares fell 29 percent to close at $13.10 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results and lowered its FY18 sales forecast.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares fell 25.87 percent to close at $8.71 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued weak Q4 guidance.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares dropped 25 percent to close at $1.50.
- Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) fell 23 percent to close at $2.41 after climbing 181.98 percent on Tuesday.
- Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) shares fell 21.17 percent to close at $133.11 following Q1 results.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares fell 20.99 percent to close at $4.93.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) fell 20.94 percent to close at $18.84 following Q1 earnings.
- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) dropped 19.19 percent to close at $28.55 following Q1 results.
- Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) dropped 19.06 percent to close at $9.025 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) dropped 19.05 percent to close at $6.67 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) declined 18.33 percent to close at $2.450 on Wednesday after surging 25.37 percent on Tuesday.
- MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB) fell 17.6 percent to close at $36.05 following mixed Q1 results.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) fell 17.53 percent to close at $108.555 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) dropped 16.16 percent to close at $2.49 after reporting a $6.1 million registered direct offering.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares fell 15.71 percent to close at $10.25 following Q1 earnings.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) dropped 15.5 percent to close at $1.69 following Q1 earnings.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) fell 15.23 percent to close at $16.64 on Wednesday after reporting Q1 results.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) dropped 14.62 percent to close at $3.68.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) declined 13.41 percent to close at $17.30 on Wednesday.
- FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) dropped 13.34 percent to close at $5.26 following Q1 earnings.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) fell 12.71 percent to close at $2.575 following Q1 results.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) slipped 12.26 percent to close at $30.05 after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q1 profit.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) shares slipped 11.19 percent to close at $3.97.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares fell 8.17 percent to close at $32.26 after reporting a Q1 earnings miss at 28 cents per share, 5 cents below estimates.
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) fell 7.48 percent to close at $49.11 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) fell 5.7 percent to close at $31.45 after announcing a 15 million share common stock secondary offering.
