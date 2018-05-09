Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Solar Stocks Heat Up After California Votes To Mandate Solar Panels On New Homes
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 09, 2018 3:52pm   Comments
Share:
Solar Stocks Heat Up After California Votes To Mandate Solar Panels On New Homes
Related TAN
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch Today
Trump's Import Tariffs: ETF And Stocks In Focus
California approves plan to require rooftop solar power for new homes (Seeking Alpha)

California approved regulations Wednesday requiring most homes constructed after Jan. 1, 2020, to be built with solar panels.

Why It’s Important

The news is a boon for solar companies, not only guaranteeing contracts but also validating the yet-nascent market’s move to become mainstream.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) expects the change to boost California’s residential solar demand by 50 percent, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg estimates an increase in annual demand by about 260 megawatts. The state of California adds about 80,000 new homes each year, and about 19 percent are already built with solar panels.

Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSE: TAN) traded up 2.5 percent and related stocks similarly spiked:

  • SunPower popped 5.2 percent;
  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) 1.1 percent;
  • Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) 2.6 percent;
  • Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE: VSLR) 4.7 percent; and
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), which bought Solar City in 2016, spiked up 1.6 percent.

What’s Next

California is the only state to have mandated such energy-efficiency standards, and it remains to be seen whether peers will follow suit.

Related Links:

Credit Suisse Doubles Down On Bearish Stance Before First Solar's Q1 Print

JPMorgan Downgrades Canadian Solar On Valuation Concerns

Posted-In: California Solar Solar StocksNews Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSLR + RUN)

Credit Suisse Doubles Down On Bearish Stance Before First Solar's Q1 Print: 'Major Catalysts Are Behind Us'
The Week Ahead: Sohn Conference, FANG Earnings, DocuSign IPO
30 Biggest Movers From Friday
24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2018
18 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TAN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.