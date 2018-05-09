48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares jumped 31.6 percent to $12.18 following TripAdvisor Q1 earnings beat.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) rose 26.5 percent to $14.55 after the company posted better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares gained 25 percent to $4.0234 following Q1 beat.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) jumped 23.5 percent to $55.12 following a big Q1 beat. The company raised its fiscal 2018 sales growth guidance from 16-18 percent to 18-20 percent.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) gained 23.3 percent to $59.00 after reporting Q1 results.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) rose 22.5 percent to $47.51 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares surged 21.7 percent to $3.36. Amazon.com's partnership with Sears started in 2017 with an agreement to sell Kenmore-branded appliances online. On Wednesday, the companies announced an extension of their relationship to now include tire delivery and installations.
- EP Energy Corporation (NYSE: EPE) jumped 21.3 percent to $2.68 following Q1 results.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) surged 20.4 percent to $3.395 following better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) gained 19 percent to $15.82 after reporting Q1 results.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares rose 18.5 percent to $8.13 following Q1 results.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 18.3 percent to $52.47 after the company posted strong quarterly results.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) shares jumped 18.3 percent to $6.47 following quarterly results.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE: IEC) shares climbed 17 percent to $4.68 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) rose 16.8 percent to $90.10 following Q4 results.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares jumped 16.3 percent to $10.52 after reporting strong quarterly earnings.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) gained 15.8 percent to $29.30 following Q1 earnings.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) rose 15.7 percent to $6.25 after announcing Q1 results.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) gained 14.9 percent to $8.9027 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) gained 14.3 percent to $16.00 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NYSE: LYL) rose 13.8 percent to $3.79.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares gained 12 percent to $2.05 after reporting Q4 results.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) rose 11.4 percent to $8.045.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares rose 5.5 percent to $20.56 following Q1 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares fell 27.3 percent to $40.60 following Q1 miss.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) dropped 27.2 percent to $13.43 after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q1 profit.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares fell 26 percent to $1.482.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares dipped 23.5 percent to $8.995 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued weak Q4 guidance.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) fell 22 percent to $102.71 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) dropped 20.8 percent to $2.48 after climbing 181.98 percent on Tuesday.
- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) dipped 20.6 percent to $28.055 following Q1 results.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) fell 20.3 percent to $19.0001 following Q1 earnings.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) dropped 20 percent to $2.40 after surging 25.37 percent on Tuesday.
- MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB) fell 19.2 percent to $35.35 following mixed Q1 results.
- Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) dropped 18.8 percent to $9.05 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) shares declined 18.6 percent to $137.489 following Q1 results.
- StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) dropped 18 percent to $6.76 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares fell 17.6 percent to $5.14.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares slipped 17.5 percent to $10.03 following Q1 earnings.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) fell 16.8 percent to $16.62.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) shares dropped 16.2 percent to $3.7461.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) fell 13.9 percent to $2.54 following Q1 results.
- Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) shares fell 12.5 percent to $16.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 results and lowered its FY18 sales forecast.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares fell 9 percent to $31.99 after reporting a Q1 earnings miss at 28 cents per share, 5 cents below estimates.
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) fell 7.7 percent to $48.98 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) fell 7.5 percent to $3.70 after reporting Q1 miss.
- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) fell 6.7 percent to $31.125 after announcing a 15 million share common stock secondary offering.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares fell 4.2 percent to $56.28 after reporting downbeat Q1 earnings.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.