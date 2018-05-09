IN THE NEWS

Retail behemoth Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) made a major push into the India market Wednesday with an investment in Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform: Link

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) announced a point-of-sale solution Tuesday that's designed for full-service restaurants: Link

Gary Cohn's tenure as director of President Donald Trump's National Economic Council came to an abrupt end in March. Speaking to CNBC's Bob Pisani Tuesday, Cohn reflected on his biggest "regret" and opined on trade wars: Link

Washington’s decision to reinstate Iranian sanctions threatens to slowly cut off a chunk of the world’s crude supply—a shift that could redraw global supply lines and require Iran’s big customers to find alternative sources: Link $

Slack Technologies Inc. has surpassed 8 million daily active users and 3 million paid users, the company said Tuesday, continuing to grow rapidly as it sets the stage for a public offering in the next few years: Link $

Google on Tuesday showed how its virtual assistant can now call restaurants and salons to book appointments, navigating complex conversations, as the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) unit acknowledged that a technological onslaught was leaving users frazzled and needing a cure: Link

An activist firm representing Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders has excoriated the electric-car maker: Link $

The wealthy are hoarding $10 billion of bitcoin in bunkers: Link $

ECONOMIC DATA

US May MBA mortgage applications -0.4% vs, -2.5% prior

USA Core PPI (MoM) for Apr 0.20% vs 0.20% Est; Prior 0.30%. USA PPI (MoM) for Apr 0.10% vs 0.20% Est; Prior 0.30%

Data on wholesale trade inventories for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 1:15 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Cantor upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) from Neutral to Overweight

(NASDAQ: ARWR) from Neutral to Overweight RBC upgraded Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) from Sector Perform to Outperform

(NASDAQ: SMTC) from Sector Perform to Outperform Morgan Stanley downgraded Adient (NYSE: ADNT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: ADNT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight Jefferies downgraded Beacon Roofing (NASDAQ: BECN) from Buy to Hold

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.