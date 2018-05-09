Market Overview

22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 09, 2018 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) rose 31.3 percent to $4.11 in pre-market trading after climbing 181.98 percent on Tuesday.
  • ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) rose 18.7 percent to $13.65 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) rose 18.6 percent to $46.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
  • TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares rose 15 percent to $2.08 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
  • Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) rose 9.8 percent to $49.00 in pre-market trading following a big Q1 beat. The company raised its fiscal 2018 sales growth guidance from 16-18 percent to 18-20 percent.
  • Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares rose 8.1 percent to $21.06 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares rose 6.8 percent to $3.44 in pre-market trading following Q1 beat.
  • Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) rose 6.7 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after surging 25.37 percent on Tuesday.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 6.4 percent to $5.84 in pre-market trading after jumping 9.36 percent on Tuesday.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) rose 6.6 percent to $8.26 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 earnings.
  • New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) rose 6.3 percent to $82.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
  • Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) rose 5.8 percent to $38.43 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
  • Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PBH) rose 5.2 percent to $30.62 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) fell 26 percent to $8.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued weak Q4 guidance.
  • Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) shares fell 12.5 percent to $16.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 results and lowered its FY18 sales forecast.
  • MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB) fell 11.7 percent to $38.65 in pre-market trading following mixed Q1 results.
  • Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) fell 10 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 miss.
  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares fell 10 percent to $31.63 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q1 earnings miss at 28 cents per share, 5 cents below estimates.
  • Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) fell 7.7 percent to $49.00 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) fell 6.1 percent to $22.39 in pre-market trading following Q1 earnings.
  • Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) fell 5.3 percent to $31.1604 in pre-market trading after announcing a 15 million share common stock secondary offering.
  • Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares fell 4.7 percent to $56 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q1 earnings.

