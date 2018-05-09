53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) climbed 54.56 percent to close at $4.47 on Tuesday after the company announced a special $1.00 per share cash dividend.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares jumped 54.46 percent to close at $6.24 on Tuesday after jumping 171.14 percent on Monday.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) gained 28.82 percent to close at $18.95.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) gained 28.13 percent to close at $17.40 after reporting Q1 results.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares rose 25.37 percent to close at $2.95.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) gained 24.46 percent to close at $5.14 on Tuesday.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) rose 19.55 percent to close at $10.70.
- Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) shares gained 19.29 percent to close at $18.92 following Q1 earnings.
- Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOT) rose 19.05 percent to close at $6.50.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) surged 18.55 percent to close at $15.40 following Q1 results.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) surged 17.09 percent to close at $43.23 following Q1 results.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) rose 16.91 percent to close at $9.75 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) gained 16.76 percent to close at $23.82 on Tuesday following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) climbed 16.63 percent to close at $29.10 after reporting Q1 results.
- Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NYSE: NSU) rose 15.82 percent to close at $3.44after Lundin Mining Corporation and Euro Sun Mining Inc. proposed to acquire Nevsun Resources for around C$1.5 billion.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) gained 15.77 percent to close at $33.55.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) rose 15.3 percent to close at $10.55 following Q3 earnings.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) climbed 15.22 percent to close at $15.90.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) rose 15.18 percent to close at $4.25 after the company disclosed that it entered into a license agreement with Ecrent Capital Holdings Limited.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) rose 14.42 percent to close at $6.27 on Tuesday.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) gained 12.89 percent to close at $10.95 following better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 12.83 percent to close at $16.44 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) rose 12.81 percent to close at $24.65 following Q1 results.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) shares gained 12.64 percent to close at $13.37 after reporting Q1 results.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) gained 12.12 percent to close at $2.96 after reporting Q1 results.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE: VRX) shares rose 8.87 percent to close at $19.77 as the company posted upbeat Q1 results and raised its outlook.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) rose 8.08 percent to close at $6.15 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) rose 7.69 percent to close at $11.90 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) shares gained 7 percent to close at $16.21 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the second quarter.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) rose 6.83 percent to close at $2.97 after announcing Q1 results.
Losers
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares dropped 35.66 percent to close at $5.06 on Tuesday.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares tumbled 31.28 percent to close at $1.45 on Tuesday following 8-K filing divulging it had only $15.5 million in cash as of April 30th and has run an average cash deficit of $21.7 million/month since September 2017.
- Truett-Hurst, Inc. (NASDAQ: THST) dropped 19.81 percent to close at $1.66.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares fell 18.73 percent to close at $18.01 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) shares slipped 18.4 percent to close at $8.65 following Q1 earnings.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) declined 18.33 percent to close at $1.96.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) fell 17.25 percent to close at $2.59.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) dropped 16.65 percent to close at $23.02 after reporting Q1 results.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) fell 16.05 percent to close at $30.85 following Q1 earnings.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) fell 15.9 percent to close at $77.59 after reporting wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) dropped 14.33 percent to close at $3.05 on Tuesday following Q1 results.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) fell 14.13 percent to close at $17.38 following Q1 results.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) declined 13.55 percent to close at $1.85.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares slipped 13.24 percent to close at $18.80.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) dropped 13.13 percent to close at $9.00 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) declined 12.21 percent to close at $7.55 following Q1 earnings.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) dipped 12.06 percent to close at $29.81 following downbeat quarterly revenue.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) declined 11.32 percent to close at $71.85 on Tuesday.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares fell 10.5 percent to close at $3.92 after rising 11.17 percent on Monday.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) dropped 10.31 percent to close at $20.18 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) fell 8.66 percent to close at $3.06 after reporting wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) fell 7.76 percent to close at $55.16 after reporting Q1 results.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) tumbled 7.15 percent to close at $5.97. Amyris is expected to release Q1 results on May 14.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.