10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 08, 2018 5:22pm   Comments
Gainers

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are up 19 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 30 cents per share, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $378 million, $16 million ahead of estimates. 

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a Q1 beat. Earnings came in at 24 cents per share, beating estimates by 26 cents. Sales came in at $112 million, $13 million ahead of estimates.

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares are up 6 percent following a big Q1 beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 32 cents per share, beating estimates by 28 cents. Sales were $101 million, beating estimates by $20 million. The company raised its fiscal 2018 sales growth guidance from 16-18 percent to 18-20 percent.

SSLJ.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: SSLJ) shares are up 5 percent, reversing the nearly 7-percent loss shares saw in the regular trading session. 

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares are up 4 percent after a mixed Q1 report. Earnings came in at 56 cents per share, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $325 million, missing estimates by $21 million. 

Losers

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares are down 22 percent after a Q3 earnings miss. Earnings came in at 16 cents, missing estimates by 5 cents. Sales of $262 million missed estimates by $6 million. The company issued weak Q4 guidance. 

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) shares are down 8 percent.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares are down 6 percent after a mixed Q3 report. The company reported a 15-cent-per-share earnings loss, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $928,000, beating estimates by $208,000. 

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a Q1 earnings miss at 28 cents per share, 5 cents below estimates. Sales of $65 million missed estimates by $4 million. 

Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) shares are down 3 percent despite a Q1 earnings beat.  Adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share beat estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $381 million, beating estimates by $1 million. Comps were up 1.6 percent in the quarter. 

