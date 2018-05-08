36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) gained 50.7 percent to $4.34 after the company announced a special $1.00 per share cash dividend.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) surged 28.4 percent to $17.44 after reporting Q1 results.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) gained 22 percent to $17.945.
- Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) shares rose 19.3 percent to $18.92 following Q1 earnings.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) jumped 19.1 percent to $4.3934 after the company disclosed that it entered into a license agreement with Ecrent Capital Holdings Limited.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) rose 18.6 percent to $4.79 after jumping 171.14 percent on Monday.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) climbed 17.4 percent to $29.30 after reporting Q1 results.
- Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NYSE: NSU) rose 16.2 percent to $3.45 after Lundin Mining Corporation and Euro Sun Mining Inc. proposed to acquire Nevsun Resources for around C$1.5 billion.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) gained 15.4 percent to $42.61 following Q1 results.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) gained 15.3 percent to $10.55 following Q3 earnings.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) rose 13.8 percent to $9.48 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) shares surged 13.1 percent to $13.42 after reporting Q1 results.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) climbed 11.9 percent to $10.85 following better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) gained 11.2 percent to $14.45 following Q1 results.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) rose 10.2 percent to $24.08 following Q1 results.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE: VRX) shares rose 7.9 percent to $19.60 as the company posted upbeat Q1 results and raised its outlook.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) rose 7.7 percent to $11.90 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) rose 6.8 percent to $2.97 after announcing Q1 results.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) rose 6.6 percent to $6.065 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) shares climbed 6.4 percent to $16.12 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the second quarter.
Losers
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dipped 28.9 percent to $1.50 following 8-K filing divulging it had only $15.5 million in cash as of April 30th and has run an average cash deficit of $21.7 million/month since September 2017.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) fell 28.2 percent to $5.647.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) dropped 23.3 percent to $2.3999.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) fell 18.8 percent to $1.95.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) shares dipped 18.6 percent to $8.625 following Q1 earnings.
- Truett-Hurst, Inc. (NASDAQ: THST) slipped 17.9 percent to $1.70.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) dropped 17.1 percent to $22.90 after reporting Q1 results.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares fell 16.2 percent to $18.575 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) dipped 16 percent to $77.53 after reporting wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) slipped 14.3 percent to $31.50 following Q1 earnings.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares fell 13.4 percent to $18.76.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) tumbled 12.6 percent to $5.62. Amyris is expected to release Q1 results on May 14.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) dropped 10.9 percent to $20.06 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) fell 10.6 percent to $2.995 after reporting wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares fell 9.6 percent to $3.96 after rising 11.17 percent on Monday.
- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) fell 8.8 percent to $54.55 after reporting Q1 results.
