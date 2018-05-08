Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Helios And Matheson Crashed 30% Today
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 08, 2018 2:15pm   Comments
Share:
Why Helios And Matheson Crashed 30% Today
Related HMNY
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Wedbush's Michael Pachter Breaks Down This Year's Record Movie Theater Turnout
Selling on Helios and Matheson accelerates (Seeking Alpha)
Related
9 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
The Week Ahead: Nvidia And Dropbox Earnings, April Retail Sales, Trump Drug Pricing Speech Expected
News On Iran And Venezuela, And Takeda Closes The Deal (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) stock crashed more than 30 percent on Tuesday after a new filing from the company painted a fairly bleak picture of the company’s financial situation. In addition, the CEO of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) trashed MoviePass’s model on the company’s earnings call on Monday afternoon.

What Happened

In a new 8-K filing, Helios said it has made several tweaks to its MoviePass service that has cut its cash burn by 35 percent. Even after the changes were implemented, Helios said it's still burning $20 million in cash per month and has just $15.5 million cash available and another $27.9 million on deposit.

This comes after Helios CEO Ted Farnsworth told Variety last month the company is “sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars of dry powder" and told Benzinga the company would be profitable by the end of the year.

Why It’s Important

On Monday evening, AMC CEO Adam Aron said MoviePass paid AMC $12.02 per ticket to AMC in the month of April, and its subscribers went to an average of 2.75 movies. MoviePass subscribers currently pay $9.95 per month for a subscription.

“Now, I took the calculator out and I multiplied 2.75 times $12.02 and I got to a number that was considerably larger than $9.95,” Aron said, suggesting the MoviePass model doesn’t make financial sense.

Farnsworth disputed Aron's numbers and told the New York Post he's "not worried about the cash burn at all."

What’s Next?

Following Tuesday’s crash, Helios stock is now down 87 percent in the past six months. Investors will be watching to see if the company can demonstrate a path to probability before it runs out of cash and/or dilutes its shareholders into oblivion with further public offerings.

At time of publication, HMNY shares were down 29.7 percent at $1.48.

Related Links:

Tellurian, Applied Optoelectronics Capture Short Sellers' Attention 

Wall Street Grows Increasingly Skeptical Of The Prospects For MoviePass 

Posted-In: Adam Aron MoviePass Ted FarnsworthNews Financing Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HMNY + AMC)

9 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
The Week Ahead: Nvidia And Dropbox Earnings, April Retail Sales, Trump Drug Pricing Speech Expected
Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2018
Wedbush's Michael Pachter Breaks Down This Year's Record Movie Theater Turnout
Tech Analyst Thinks MoviePass Will Be Out Of Business Within 18 Months
MoviePass CEO Isn't Sure If The Service Will Bring Back 1 Movie Per Day
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on HMNY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.