Square Introduces Point-Of-Sale Solution For Restaurants

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 08, 2018 4:33pm   Comments
Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) announced a point-of-sale solution Tuesday that's designed for full-service restaurants. 

What Happened

The software, Square for Restaurants, is a fully integrated point-of-sale system geared toward restaurants, bars and lounges, according to Square

Why It's Important

"Square for Restaurants offers everything you need to run a restaurant at full speed, without distractions or pain points you don't want," Alyssa Henry, the seller lead at Square, said in a statement.

The software is customizable and cloud-based. 

Square for Restaurants allows managers to update menus and floor layouts remotely across multiple terminals and locations, according to Square. The system allows for the tracking of staff time and performance, tip splitting, fraud protection and more. Aconversational ordering feature enables waitstaff to place orders quickly and intuitively, "the way diners speak," according to Square.

Square for Restaurants includes direct integration of the restaurant delivery and pick-up app Caviar. 

What's Next

The software is already inn use by more than 100 restaurants and hospitality groups in the U.S. such as Bar Agricole in San Francisco, The Populist In Denver and Greca in New York City, according to Square. 

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) was up 4.3 percent at $53.32 at the close Tuesday. 

Photo courtesy of Square. 

