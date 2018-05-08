Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70 points to 24,231.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures declined 8.75 points to 2,661.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index dropped 23 points to 6,803.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.05 percent to trade at $75.37 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.27 percent to trade at $69.83 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.46 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.27 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.57 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.02 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.59 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.18 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.36 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.79 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.02 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) from Outperform to Sector Perform.

Zillow shares fell 6.56 percent to $51.95 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news