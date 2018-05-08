31 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN) shares surged 24.34 percent to close at $28.86 following Q3 earnings.
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: ORPN) rose 21.89 percent to close at $2.45.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 20.19 percent to close at $8.75. Evolus named David Moatazedi as new CEO.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) rose 18.56 percent to close at $3.13 on Monday after falling 39.86 percent on Friday.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 17.09 percent to close at $2.74.
- athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) shares jumped 16.39 percent to close at $146.75 on Monday after Elliott Management confirmed a $160 per share cash offer for athenahealth.
- Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE: GPT) rose 15.45 percent to close at $27.50 after the company agreed to be acquired by Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) for $27.50 per share.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) surged 15.23 percent to close at $6.43 after the company posted upbeat quarterly profit.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) rose 14.53 percent to close at $7.33
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) gained 14.36 percent to close at $6.29.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) gained 12.69 percent to close at $3.64.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) gained 12.27 percent to close at $10.89 following Q1 results.
- CVR Refining, LP (NYSE: CVRR) shares climbed 9.8 percent to close at $19.05.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) rose 4.93 percent to close at $256.89. Barclays upgraded Illumina from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) surged 3.92 percent to close at $15.63. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Cloudera with a Buy rating.
Losers
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 16.36 percent to close at $16.82 on Monday after declining 37.37 percent on Friday.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) shares dropped 11.22 percent to close at $2.69. Ascent Capital is expected to release Q1 results on May 8.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE: TA) fell 10.96 percent to close at $3.25 following Q1 results.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) shares fell 10.74 percent to close at $126.89. International Flavors & Fragrances reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and agreed to acquire Frutarom for $7.1 billion.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) declined 10.31 percent to close at $37.40.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares tumbled 10.10 percent to close at $4.45. Technical Communications reported a net loss of $(0.17) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2018, versus net income of $0.07 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) shares declined 10.02 percent to close at $1.93.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) fell 9.78 percent to close at $3.32 after reporting Q1 results.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) fell 9.43 percent to close at $3.12.
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) declined 9.39 percent to close at $2.99.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) dropped 9.3 percent to close at $2.14
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares dipped 9.22 percent to close at $25.00 on Monday after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) fell 7.92 percent to close at $4.65.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) shares fell 7.67 percent to close at $15.65 after the company reported downbeat quarterly earnings and announced plans to acquire Barteca Restaurant Group for $325 million in cash.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) declined 6.14 percent to close at $46.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported Q1 adjusted earnings of
- $0.45 per share on sales of $956.1 million. The company updated its 2018 adjusted earnings guidance to $2.55 to 2.65 per share.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) fell 5.24 percent to close at $3.80 after dropping 30.26 percent on Friday.
