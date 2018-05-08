Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 08, 2018 4:06am   Comments
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for April is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

