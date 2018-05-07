9 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 80 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $174 million, missing estimates by $2 million. The company cut its FY18 sales outlook.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) shares are up 11 percent following a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 20 cents per share, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales beat estimates by $8 million, at $159 million.
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) shares are up 7.5 percent after reporting first-quarter earnings of $(0.04) on sales of $4.113 million. The company raised its FY18 sales growth outlook from ~50 percent over the 2017 level to at least 60 percent.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are up 3.7 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 14 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $1.387 billion, beating estimates by $370 million.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) shares are up 5 percent after firt-quarter EPS of 48 cents beat estimates of 32 cents. Sales also came in ahead of estimates at $225.2 million.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares were up 1.7 percent after announcing CFO Andrew Vollero will leave the company and Amazon.com's VP Of Finance Tim Sloan will assume the role.
Losers
- Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) shares are down 14 percent after reporting first-quarter EPS of $(0.59) versus $(0.30) estimates. Sales of $87.6 million missed estimates by $1.8 million.
- Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ: Z) shares are down 8 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 7 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $300 million, beating estimates by $6 million. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance of $322 million - $327 million against a $354 million estimate.
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a mixed first-quarter earnings report. Earnings came in at $(1.58), missing estimates by 27 cents. Sales came in at $2.06 billion, beating estimates by $93 million.
