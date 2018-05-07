Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) presented new technologies at its annual Microsoft Build 2018 conference Monday.

The technologies are for developers who are interested in artificial intelligence and want to develop on the Microsoft Azure, 365 or other platforms.

The company announced a $25-million, five-year program: "AI for Accessibility." It is designed to improve human capabilities for more than 1 billion people around the world with disabilities, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft announced at the conference that it is open-sourcing Azure IoT Edge Runtime. It is also planning a partnership with DJI, the world's biggest drone company, and a joint effort with QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) to create a vision AI developer kit that runs Azure IoT Edge.

Project Kinect for Azure, Azure Cosmos DB updates, multisense and multidevice experiences, speech device software development kits and other conversational AI experiences were announced at Microsoft Build 2018.

New developer opportunities for Microsoft 365 include Microsoft Teams APIs in the Microsoft Graph; further SharePoint integration into Microsoft Teams; new support for Power BI Visualizations in Excel; updates to the Fluent Design System; .NET Core 3.0 and Windows machine learning.

Microsoft shares were up more than 1 percent before the close Monday.

