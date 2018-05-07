26 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) shares climbed 23.2 percent to $155.19 after Elliott Management confirmed a $160 per share cash offer for athenahealth.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 21.3 percent to $8.83. Evolus named David Moatazedi as new CEO.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) climbed 18.2 percent to $3.12 after falling 39.86 percent on Friday.
- Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE: GPT) rose 15.6 percent to $27.53 after the company agreed to be acquired by Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) for $27.50 per share.
- EP Energy Corporation (NYSE: EPE) rose 13 percent to $2.26.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC) gained 11.9 percent to $7.35.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) surged 11.8 percent to $6.24 after the company posted upbeat quarterly profit.
- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) shares gained 11.3 percent to $3.56.
- CVR Refining, LP (NYSE: CVRR) shares rose 8.8 percent to $18.875.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) rose 8.7 percent to $2.9683.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) shares rose 7.4 percent to $7.40.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) rose 7 percent to $2.88 after climbing 1.89 percent on Friday.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) surged 6 percent to $15.93. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Cloudera with a Buy rating.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) rose 5.1 percent to $257.35. Barclays upgraded Illumina from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) fell 21 percent to $4.10.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares dipped 13.3 percent to $23.89 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) shares fell 10.5 percent to $15.175 after the company reported downbeat quarterly earnings and announced plans to acquire Barteca Restaurant Group for $325 million in cash.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) shares declined 9.8 percent to $1.949.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares tumbled 8.5 percent to $4.5744. Technical Communications reported a net loss of $(0.17) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2018, versus net income of $0.07 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) dropped 8.4 percent to $31.47.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) fell 7.3 percent to $3.71 after dropping 30.26 percent on Friday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) fell 6.8 percent to $3.220.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) shares fell 6.6 percent to $132.84. International Flavors & Fragrances reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and agreed to acquire Frutarom for $7.1 billion.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 5.7 percent to $19.50 after declining 37.37 percent on Friday.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE: TA) fell 5.5 percent to $3.45 following Q1 results.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) declined 5 percent to $47.535. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share on sales of $956.1 million. The company updated its 2018 adjusted earnings guidance to $2.55 to 2.65 per share.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.