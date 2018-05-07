For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) will issue more than 5.3 million shares between $15 and $17 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The Massachusetts pharmaceutical company is developing monoclonal microbial candidates to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) will issue more than 3.6 million shares between $33 and $35 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Founded in 1912, the financial holding company operates 70 ATMs, banking centers and loan offices across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Axa Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) will issue nearly 137.3 million shares between $24 and $27 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The 158-year-old firm boasts 2.5 million client households between its investment, retirement, employee benefits and life insurance services.

Abpro Corp (ABP) will issue 4 million shares between $14 and $16 Friday on the Nasdaq. Abpro maintains exclusive majority or full commercialization rights for 10 antibody candidates with indications in immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, oncology and autoimmunity.

Huya Inc. (HUYA) will issue 15 million shares between $10 and $12 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Chinese livestreaming platform is a spinoff of YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) and supports nearly 300 special channels of e-sports, music, sports, reality shows, food and more.

