12 Biggest Movers Of The Week: Snap, Tenet, Wayfair And More
The data presented below was compiled using a Screener widget and a Newsfeed widget on the Benzinga Pro platform. The Screener is customizable and is available for the pre-market and after-hours sessions in addition the the intraday session. To try out these widgets, sign up for a trial of the Benzinga Pro platform.
Gainers
- Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ: NANO) - up 41.9 percent after the company reported a Q1 earnings beat and upbeat Q2 guidance.
- Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ: STAA) - up 35.7 percent following Wednesday’s Q1 earnings beat.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) - up 34.9 percent after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) - up 30.8 percent after the company reported a Q1 earnings beat and raised 2018 guidance.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) - up 30.6 percent after reporting mixed Q1 results. Bank of America upgraded to Buy.
- Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE: PES) - up 29.5 percent after reporting a Q1 earnings beat.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) - up 29.4 percent after reporting a Q2 beat.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) - up 26.8 percent after spiking on news of positive top-line data from its Phase 2b STORM study evaluating Selinexor in patients with penta-refractory multiple myeloma.
Losers
- Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) - down 43.8 percent after a volatile week amid concern over death imbalance in Phase 3 long-term study of bempedoic acid.
- Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ: UEIC) - down 36.7 percent after reporting a Q1 miss; Multiple firms downgraded the stock.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) - down 24.3 percent after several analysts downgraded the stock following a Q1 sales miss.
- CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) - down 26.2 percent after the company lowered its 2018 EPS guidance.
Related Links:
Benzinga's To Analyst Calls For May 4, 2018
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.