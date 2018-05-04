Market Overview

12 Biggest Movers Of The Week: Snap, Tenet, Wayfair And More

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2018 4:48pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ: NANO) - up 41.9 percent after the company reported a Q1 earnings beat and upbeat Q2 guidance.
  • Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ: STAA) - up 35.7 percent following Wednesday’s Q1 earnings beat.
  • Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) - up 34.9 percent after reporting strong Q1 results.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) - up 30.8 percent after the company reported a Q1 earnings beat and raised 2018 guidance.
  • Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) - up 30.6 percent after reporting mixed Q1 results. Bank of America upgraded to Buy.
  • Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE: PES) - up 29.5 percent after reporting a Q1 earnings beat.
  • MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) - up 29.4 percent after reporting a Q2 beat.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) - up 26.8 percent after spiking on news of positive top-line data from its Phase 2b STORM study evaluating Selinexor in patients with penta-refractory multiple myeloma.

Losers

  • Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) - down 43.8 percent after a volatile week amid concern over death imbalance in Phase 3 long-term study of bempedoic acid.
  • Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ: UEIC) - down 36.7 percent after reporting a Q1 miss; Multiple firms downgraded the stock.
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) - down 24.3 percent after several analysts downgraded the stock following a Q1 sales miss.
  • CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) - down 26.2 percent after the company lowered its 2018 EPS guidance.

