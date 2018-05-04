38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) shares rose 35.8 percent to $3.00.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares surged 32 percent to $8.94 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) gained 29.6 percent to $24.62. Carbon Black priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 26.8 percent to $32.70 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) gained 25 percent to $7.185 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) shares climbed 23.7 percent to $122.87 after the company reported strong Q1 results and raised its FY18 guidance.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) rose 23.2 percent to $8.4999 after reporting Q2 results.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) gained 22.2 percent to $41.27 after the FDA approved the company's Andexxa, the only antidote indicated for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) rose 22.2 percent to $57.955 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its FY18 guidance.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) jumped 19.7 percent to $6.12 after reporting Q1 results.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) rose 16.4 percent to $21.00 after reporting strong preliminary results for the third quarter.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) shares rose 16.4 percent to $12.21 following Q1 earnings.
- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) shares gained 14.9 percent to $63.75 following Q1 results.
- Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) shares climbed 14.5 percent to $23.98 folloiwng strong Q1 results.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) climbed 12.6 percent to $25.40 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HMSY) shares gained 10 percent to $19.59 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) rose 7 percent to $10.09 following Q3 results.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) rose 6.8 percent to $12.09 after reporting strong quarterly earnings.
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) shares rose 6.3 percent to $51.79 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) shares rose 3.7 percent to $27.67 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares dipped 47.8 percent to $4.60. Check-Cap priced its upsized underwritten offering of public units at $5.50 per unit.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares fell 41.5 percent to $2.57.
- Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) dropped 35.1 percent to $29.50 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) dropped 34.8 percent to $3.75 after climbing 155.56 percent on Thursday.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 25.2 percent to $24.01 after surging 46.29 percent on Thursday.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) dropped 22.5 percent to $45.73 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter and lowered its profit outlook for the year.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (NYSE: AMN) shares fell 19.6 percent to $52.075 following Q1 earnings.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares declined 18.1 percent to $5.20. Adverum Biotech disclosed that its CEO Amber Salzman is stepping down.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) dropped 17.2 percent to $12.83.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) fell 17.2 percent to $13.65 following Q1 results.
- Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) declined 15.8 percent to $19.40 after announcing Q1 results.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) shares fell 15.1 percent to $3.649 after climbing 22.16 percent on Thursday.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) dropped 14.2 percent to $2.65.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares fell 13.2 percent to $8.32 after the company reported Q1 results and disclosed that it is withdrawing its FY18 outlook for adjusted EBITDA, airborne cash capex, airborne equipment inventory purchases and free cash flow.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) dropped 12.2 percent to $5.05.
- Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEB) fell 9.7 percent to $17.425 after reporting Q1 results.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) fell 9 percent to $243.95 following first-quarter earnings.
- Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) declined 8.3 percent to $15.0325 following Q1 results.
