Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) stock could see increased attention throughout Friday's session ahead of its Monday earnings report. The food company is expected to earn $1.32 per share in the fiscal second quarter on revenue of $9.9 billion. The company has beaten earnings expectations in each of the past three quarters.

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) tumbled 25 percent early Friday morning. Check Cap, along with multiple other low-float stocks has seen heightened level of volatility over the past few weeks often with no supporting news to justify major moves in either direction.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) was trading lower by more than 1 percent. The China-based e-commerce giant reported fourth-quarter results and earned 91 cents per share on revenue of $9.873 billion versus expectations of 88 cents per share and $9.27 billion. The company also guided its fiscal 2019 revenue growth to be more than 60 percent.

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) was trading higher by more than 12 percent in reaction to its Thursday earnings report. The streaming music provider lost 55 cents per share in the first quarter on revenue of $319.233 million versus expectations of a 38 cent per share loss on revenue of $303.99 million. The company also guided its second-quarter revenue to be in a range of $360 million to $375 million versus expectations of $372 million.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) was trading higher by more than 30 percent after the FDA approved the company's Andexxa, the only antidote indicated for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban

