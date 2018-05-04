IN THE NEWS

As companies continue to realize the effects of corporate tax cuts, an impressive phenomenon persists: Link

Your summer reading list should be fun and informative. So, why not do some light finance reading? Here are some recommendations that’ll help you make better financial decisions: Link

Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares were halted around 2:15 p.m. after Dow Jones leaked incorrect earnings figures from the company’s first-quarter report a few hours before they were set to be released: Link

President Donald Trump hatched with Rudy Giuliani the high-risk plan to disclose on live television that he had reimbursed his longtime attorney for buying a porn actress’s silence, leaving senior aides in the White House and the rest of his legal team stunned: Link $

Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 75 million additional Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares in the first three months of the year, CEO Warren Buffett told CNBC, aggressively ramping up its bets on the iPhone maker: Link

Two days of U.S.-China trade discussions ended in Beijing on Friday with an agreement to keep on talking, and little else: Link

Weight Watchers (NYSE: WTW) is tipping the scales on Wall Street: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Nonfarm Payrolls for Apr 164.0K vs 189.0K Est; Prior 103.0K. Private Payrolls for Apr 168.0K vs 194.0K Est; Prior 102.0K

Unemployment Rate for Apr 3.90% vs 4.00% Est; Prior 4.10%

New York Fed President William Dudley is set to speak at 12:45 p.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Randal Quarles, Vice Chairman for Supervision, is set to speak at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

RBC upgraded Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) from Sector Perform to Outperform

(NASDAQ: BNFT) from Sector Perform to Outperform Stephens upgraded FMC (NYSE: FMC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: FMC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight RBC downgraded Colfax (NYSE: CFX) from Outperform to Sector Perform

(NYSE: CFX) from Outperform to Sector Perform Deutsche Bank downgraded Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) from Hold to Sell

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.