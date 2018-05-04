A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower; All Eyes On Jobs Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14 points to 23,896.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 2 points to 2,629.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index slipped 8.5 points to 6,656.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.08 percent to trade at $73.56 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.04 percent to trade at $68.40 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.31 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.36 percent and German DAX 30 index rising 0.41 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.55 percent, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.02 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.16 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.28 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.32 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.53 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

GTT Communications shares fell 0.64 percent to $46.35 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news