55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares jumped 155.56 percent to close at $5.75 on Thursday.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) shares gained 56.12 percent to close at $24.98. Inspire Medical went public Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The company issued 6.75 million shares priced at $16 each.
- Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) shares rose 53.02 percent to close at $3.55.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares rose 46.29 percent to close at $32.11. The nano-cap low-float stock skyrocketed over 1,300 percent on Wednesday on no company specific news which would support the surge. The move higher is consistent with what was seen in other low-float stocks over the past few months.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) climbed 27.78 percent to close at $5.75.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) shares gained 26.27 percent to close at $21.15 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) shares jumped 22.16 percent to close at $4.30 on Thursday after gaining 9.32 percent on Wednesday.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) rose 20.45 percent to close at $2.65 on Thursday.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) surged 18.36 percent to close at $9.99 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG) jumped 17.68 percent to close at $35.74 after the company posted strong Q1 earnings.
- Xspand Products Lab Inc (NASDAQ: XSPL) jumped 17.4 percent to close at $5.87. Xspand Products priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares rose 17.32 percent to close at $14.90. Coherus BioSciences reported resubmission of BLA for CHS-1701.
- Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTEC) shares gained 17.17 percent to close at $31.05 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) gained 16.02 percent to close at $2.68 following Q1 earnings.
- Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) shares climbed 15.89 percent to close at $26.99 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) gained 14.47 percent to close at $15.03 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) climbed 14.46 percent to close at $15.44 following Q1 results.
- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) rose 14.24 percent to close at $16.61 after reporting Q1 results.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 13.73 percent to close at $2.90. ENDRA Life Sciences is expected to report Q1 results on May 15.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) rose 12.78 percent to close at $83.81 following Q1 earnings.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 12.57 percent to close at $8.33 after climbing 107.87 percent on Wednesday.
- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares rose 12.11 percent to close at $40.10 following better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) surged 10.73 percent to close at $27.24. Engility reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares rose 9.38 percent to close at $2.45.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) gained 8.85 percent to close at $39.99 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) rose 8.77 percent to close at $39.83 following Q1 results.
Losers
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares tumbled 48.59 percent to close at $1.275 on Thursday after the company priced its $18,000,000 public offering.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) fell 38.77 percent to close at $8.26 on Thursday.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares tumbled 27.43 percent to close at $8.81.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) dropped 24.76 percent to close at $11.06 in reaction to a disappointing update from an FDA AdCom panel. The FDA panel voted favorably for the company's Plazcomicin for treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infections, but also voted against the therapy to be used as a treatment for bloodstream infections.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares declined 24.68 percent to close at $34.80 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: LKSD) shares fell 24.22 percent to close at $12.64 following wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) fell 21.42 percent to close at $50.80 following downbeat quarterly profit.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) dropped 20.42 percent to close at $6.00 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) slipped 20.11 percent to close at $2.90 following wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) fell 19.28 percent to close at $36.93. Esperion Therapeutics stock lost roughly a third of its value Wednesday after the company reported mixed Phase III results for its leading drug candidate, bempedoic acid. JP Morgan downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from Neutral to Underweight.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) declined 17.77 percent to close at $8.98 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: HABT) dipped 16.1 percent to close at $8.60 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares slipped 16 percent to close at $9.66.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares dipped 15.86 percent to close at $10.61 following Q1 results.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) fell 15.73 percent to close at $15.00 after reporting Q1 results.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) shares dropped 15.52 percent to close at $3.43.
- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) shares declined 14.15 percent to close at $4.55 on Thursday after reporting Q1 results.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) dropped 13.86 percent to close at $46.56 following Q1 results.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) declined 13.39 percent to close at $5.50 on Thursday after reporting Q2 results.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) shares dropped 13.28 percent to close at $21.15 on Thursday following Q1 results.
- Halcón Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK) shares fell 13.2 percent to close at $4.67.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) fell 12.77 percent to close at $2.05.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares fell 12 percent to close at $4.84 following Q1 results.
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) fell 11.75 percent to close at $2.36.
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) fell 6.89 percent to close at $36.91 after reporting Q2 results.
- Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) fell 6.27 percent to close at $36.00 after the company lowered its 2018 sales growth outlook.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) shares fell 5.66 percent to close at $160.38 after reporting first-quarter earnings of 1.01 euros, down from 1.15 euros in the same quarter of last year. The company ended the first quarter with 170 million monthly active users, up 30 percent and 75 million premium subscribers, up 45 percent.
- Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 5.55 percent to close at $284.45. Tesla reported a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss for its first quarter.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) fell 5.29 percent to close at $51.94 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
