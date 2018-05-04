Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2018 4:23am   Comments
  • Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • New York Fed President William Dudley is set to speak at 12:45 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
  • Randal Quarles, Vice Chairman for Supervision, is set to speak at 5:30 p.m. ET.
  • Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.
  • Kansas City Fed President Esther George will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.

