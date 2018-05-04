Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- New York Fed President William Dudley is set to speak at 12:45 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Randal Quarles, Vice Chairman for Supervision, is set to speak at 5:30 p.m. ET.
- Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.
- Kansas City Fed President Esther George will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.
