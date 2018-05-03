Market Overview

9 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 03, 2018 4:44pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) shares are up 6.6 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $408 million, beating estimates by $20 million. The company also raised its FY18 outlook from $2.40-$2.70 to $3-$3.20.
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are up 8 percent following a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.34) beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales cae in at $202 million, beating estimates by $18 million.
  • Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares are up 7 percent following a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 13 cents per share, topping estimates by 3 ents. Sales came in at $219 million, beating estimates by $18 million.
  • Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) shares are up 7.5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 15 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $99 million, beating estimates by $2 million. The company also raised FY18 guidance and its comps outlook from flat to 0-1 percent increase.
  • Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at $(0.12) beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $52 million, beating estimates by $6 million. 
  • Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) shares are up 2 percent, passing a 52-week high after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.10 per share, beating estimates by 23 cents. Sales of $1.37 billion met estimates. The company also raised its FY18 outlook.

Losers

  • Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) shares are down 8 percent following first-quarter earnings.
  • Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 56 cents per share, missing estimates by 21 cents. Sales beat estimates by $130 million, coming in at $4.82 billion. The company cut its FY18 EPS outlook from $3.10-$3.50 to $2.10-$2.50.
  • Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares are down 5 percent following a first-quarter earnings miss. First quarter earnings came in at 13 cents per share, missing estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $44 million, missing estimates by $14 million.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

