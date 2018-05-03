9 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) shares are up 6.6 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $408 million, beating estimates by $20 million. The company also raised its FY18 outlook from $2.40-$2.70 to $3-$3.20.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are up 8 percent following a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.34) beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales cae in at $202 million, beating estimates by $18 million.
- Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares are up 7 percent following a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 13 cents per share, topping estimates by 3 ents. Sales came in at $219 million, beating estimates by $18 million.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) shares are up 7.5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 15 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $99 million, beating estimates by $2 million. The company also raised FY18 guidance and its comps outlook from flat to 0-1 percent increase.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at $(0.12) beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $52 million, beating estimates by $6 million.
- Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) shares are up 2 percent, passing a 52-week high after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.10 per share, beating estimates by 23 cents. Sales of $1.37 billion met estimates. The company also raised its FY18 outlook.
Losers
- Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) shares are down 8 percent following first-quarter earnings.
- Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 56 cents per share, missing estimates by 21 cents. Sales beat estimates by $130 million, coming in at $4.82 billion. The company cut its FY18 EPS outlook from $3.10-$3.50 to $2.10-$2.50.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares are down 5 percent following a first-quarter earnings miss. First quarter earnings came in at 13 cents per share, missing estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $44 million, missing estimates by $14 million.
