37 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) surged 73.3 percent to $3.90.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares gained 51 percent to $33.1365. The nano-cap low-float stock skyrocketed over 1,300 percent on Wednesday on no company specific news which would support the surge. The move higher is consistent with what was seen in other low-float stocks over the past few months.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares jumped 34 percent to $3.00.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) shares rose 28.2 percent to $4.51 after gaining 9.32 percent on Wednesday.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) shares jumped 27.8 percent to $21.40 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 20.5 percent to $8.920 after climbing 107.87 percent on Wednesday.
- Xspand Products Lab Inc (NASDAQ: XSPL) gained 19.5 percent to $ 5.97. Xspand Products priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) rose 18.9 percent to $10.035 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) gained 18.3 percent to $3.0177. ENDRA Life Sciences is expected to report Q1 results on May 15.
- MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG) rose 18.1 percent to $35.85 after the company posted strong Q1 earnings.
- Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTEC) shares jumped 16 percent to $30.75 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) gained 13.7 percent to $16.53 after reporting Q1 results.
- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares surged 12 percent to $40.06 following better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) rose 11.8 percent to $40.93 following Q1 results.
- Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) surged 11.2 percent to $27.36. Engility reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) rose 10.7 percent to $19.10 following Q1 results.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) gained 8.6 percent to $39.90 after reporting strong quarterly results.
Losers
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares dipped 48.4 percent to $1.285 after the company priced its $18,000,000 public offering.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) dropped 31.6 percent to $9.2345.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares fell 28 percent to $33.30 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) declined 23.5 percent to $2.78 following wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) fell 21 percent to $36.15. Esperion Therapeutics stock lost roughly a third of its value Wednesday after the company reported mixed Phase III results for its leading drug candidate, bempedoic acid. JP Morgan downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from Neutral to Underweight.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) dropped 20 percent to $11.77 in reaction to a disappointing update from an FDA AdCom panel. The FDA panel voted favorably for the company's Plazcomicin for treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infections, but also voted against the therapy to be used as a treatment for bloodstream infections.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) declined 19 percent to $8.84 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: HABT) fell 18.5 percent to $8.39 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) dropped 18.4 percent to $6.15 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) fell 18.2 percent to $52.8948 following downbeat quarterly profit.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) dropped 18.1 percent to $1.92.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: LKSD) shares declined 17.5 percent to $13.76 following wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) dropped 16.3 percent to $10.156.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) declined 13 percent to $15.48 after reporting Q1 results.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares fell 10.9 percent to $4.9031 following Q1 results.
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) fell 9.4 percent to $35.92 after reporting Q2 results.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) shares fell 7.1 percent to $157.965 after reporting first-quarter earnings of 1.01 euros, down from 1.15 euros in the same quarter of last year. The company ended the first quarter with 170 million monthly active users, up 30 percent and 75 million premium subscribers, up 45 percent.
- Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 6.4 percent to $282.00. Tesla reported a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss for its first quarter.
- Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) fell 6.1 percent to $36.06 after the company lowered its 2018 sales growth outlook.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) fell 5.6 percent to $51.75 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
