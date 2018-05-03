Inspire Medical Systems Goes Public

The medical technology company Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) went public Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

What Happened

The company issued 6.75 million shares priced at $16 each. Initially, it had plans to file for 5 million shares. Inspire Medical Systems was founded in 2017 as a spinoff from Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and offers the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology to treat sleep apnea.

Why It's Important

Inspire Medical Systems raised $108 million in its IPO after it managed to price its shares at $16. The stock opened for trading 53 percent higher at $24.49.

What's Next

The company has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,012,500 additional shares of its common stock at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on May 7.

Related Links:

The IPO Outlook For The Week Of April 30: Aslan Pharma, Inspire Medical, Unity Biotech And More

5 Reasons Why 2018 Could Be Good For IPO ETFs

Photo courtesy of Inspire Medical Systems.